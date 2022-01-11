Boris Johnson is a deeply unpopular Prime Minister, and the BYOB Downing Street party is likely to exacerbate his problems.

Boris Johnson is a deeply unpopular Prime Minister, and the Downing Street BYOB party is only going to exacerbate his problems.

Voters are enraged and do not believe him.

Boris Johnson is under fire for hosting a drinks party on Downing Street on May 20, 2020, while the UK was under Covid restrictions.

This has been clear since a video of the Prime Minister’s former press secretary, Allegra Stratton, attempting to defend another gathering allegedly held in Downing Street before Christmas 2020 was released last month.

Prior to the leak of the video in early December, the Conservatives were polling at 37% on average.

By Christmas, they had dropped to 31%.

The drop was especially pronounced among Leave voters, who, of course, were the ones who helped Mr Johnson win in 2019.

Although Tory support has recovered to 34% in polls since the festive season, the party is still five points behind where it was before the Prime Minister attempted to save the political career of former Tory MP Owen Paterson in November, igniting what has become a never-ending debate about Mr Johnson’s judgment and probity.

Indeed, “partygate” and the Paterson affair have done more damage to the Prime Minister’s personal reputation than they have done to his party.

Mr Johnson’s approval rating or belief that he is doing a good job was as much as nine points lower at the beginning of the year than it had been in October.

He is now the Prime Minister of a country that is deeply unpopular.

With “partygate” back on the political agenda – following an ITV News report of an email from the Prime Minister’s principal private secretary Martin Reynolds inviting Downing Street staff to meet in the garden – and potentially even more serious allegations about Mr Johnson’s own personal involvement, Mr Johnson faces three challenges in the court of public opinion.

As a politician, Mr. Johnson is more concerned with the end result than with the process.

This has often worked in his favor.

Because it was done in the name of Brexit, Leave voters at least backed his illegal prorogation of Parliament in September 2019.

Voters from all political parties praised the government’s successful bet on purchasing Covid-19 vaccines in advance.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

Boris Johnson is a deeply unpopular PM – and the Downing Street BYOB party is likely to make it worse