Boris Johnson is accused of breaking Covid lockdown rules by hosting Christmas parties at No. 10 last year.

Boris Johnson has been accused of hosting Christmas parties at No 10 last year, in violation of the Covid lockdown rules in effect at the time.

According to The Mirror, the Prime Minister gave a speech at a leaving do on November 13th, while the country was in its second national lockdown.

The newspaper also claims that a Christmas party took place on December 18th, when London was under Tier 3 Covid restrictions, which included the closure of pubs and restaurants except for takeaways, a ban on indoor social gatherings, and a limit of six people for outdoor socializing.

Mr Johnson was absent from the unofficial Christmas party, which was held on Zoom instead of the formal No10 staff gathering.

A second festive get-together with members of his top team is said to have taken place just days before Christmas, while London was still under Tier 3 restrictions and Mr Johnson had cancelled Christmas for millions of families.

Attendees allegedly drank wine, participated in a festive quiz, and handed out Secret Santa gifts.

For both events, “40 to 50 people” were crammed “cheek to jowl” into a room in Number 10.

One source stated, “It was a Covid nightmare.”

“COVID rules were followed at all times,” a No 10 spokesperson told Sky News.

Downing Street staff are and have been classified as key workers throughout the pandemic, with members working long hours to deal with the situation.

The offices are said to be secured by Covid.

However, a source told the newspaper that while the country was on lockdown last year, there were “many social gatherings” in Downing Street.

“While senior civil servants urged caution and there was one message to the public, Prime Minister gave the impression that it could be very relaxed in No 10,” another insider claimed.

“Either he would turn a blind eye or, on rare occasions, he would attend to himself while everyone else was in lockdown.”

In response to the new Omicron variant, the Prime Minister rejected the idea that Christmas parties should be abolished and people should limit their social interactions.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

