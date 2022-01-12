Glasgow Conservatives are pressuring Boris Johnson to resign in the wake of the party’s lockdown.

Thomas Kerr, the city’s Conservative group leader, said the Prime Minister’s actions are “completely indefensible” after admitting to attending a “bring your own booze” event in May 2020.

Glasgow’s Conservative group has demanded that Prime Minister Boris Johnson resign after admitting to attending a party during the first Covid-19 lockdown.

The Prime Minister’s position is “no longer tenable,” according to Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross, and councillors are echoing his sentiments.

Mr Johnson said today that he went to a “bring your own booze” event in the Downing Street garden in May 2020.

He expressed regret for his actions, but claimed that he mistook it for a work function.

“The Prime Minister’s actions are simply indefensible,” said Thomas Kerr, the Conservative group’s leader in the city.

“Belief has been shattered, and the rage is palpable.

I concur with Douglas Ross that new leadership is required, and Boris Johnson must resign.”

Cllr Euan Blockley, who represents the Linn ward, said, “Throughout the pandemic, Glaswegians have made enormous sacrifices in order to bring the virus under control.”

“I believe Boris Johnson’s actions have completely undermined public health messaging, rendering his position untenable.”

“I sincerely hope he steps down.”

In a television interview, Mr Ross said, “As I said yesterday, if the Prime Minister attended this gathering, party, event in Downing Street on May 20, he could no longer continue as Prime Minister.”

“Unfortunately, I’m afraid I’ll have to inform you that his position has become untenable.”

He went on to say, “I don’t want to be in this position, but I don’t believe he can continue as Conservative Party leader.”

“This afternoon, I spoke with the Prime Minister and explained my position to him.”

Jackson Carlaw, an MSP from Eastwood and a former Scottish Conservatives leader, has also called for the Prime Minister to resign.

“People in Eastwood, and across the United Kingdom,” he tweeted, “made enormous sacrifices to follow the rules.”

“Given that the Prime Minister has now confirmed that he attended a rule-breaking gathering, he has lost the trust of the country, so I believe Douglas made the correct decision and that the Prime Minister should resign.”

