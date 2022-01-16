Boris Johnson is doomed by all political laws.

All the laws of political gravity point to Boris Johnson’s demise.

Boris is doomed by all political laws, clinging to life by his fingertips until Dominic Cummings chooses to finish him off with hobnailed boots.

Even a barrage of “red meat” policies aimed at luring disgruntled voters will not be enough to save this Prime Minister.

If that is the case, our generation’s most remarkable politician will pay a steep price for a shockingly ill-timed BYOB party.

Of course, he is solely responsible.

He’s broken every rule of survival, made it up as he went along, and ignored the best advice from well-meaning allies. He’ll be evicted just as he leads us out of the pandemic that nearly killed him.

As the last Covid shackles are broken and the economy bursts back with Europe’s fastest recovery, the shortest Downing Street reign in living memory will come to an end.

Many of BoJo’s foes in the Tory party and elsewhere, particularly the Remainiacs, the Whitehall Blob, and the BBC, are already salivating.

They’ll be joined by ungrateful Red Wall MPs who owe him their unexpected parliamentary seats.

Their happiness could be unrestricted.

It’s also possible that it’ll only last a short time.

When Boris leaves, I predict a wave of “Sellers’ Remorse” unprecedented since Margaret Thatcher’s expulsion and the Tory schism, which resulted in 13 years in exile.

Yes, we may be enraged at BoJo and his Downing Street merrymakers for throwing a party while the rest of us were incarcerated.

It was unforgivable that the Queen was left alone at her husband’s funeral while No 10 staff suffered from an illicit hangover.

Voters have every right to be enraged at a Prime Minister who believes that rules are for the little people.

This was just the latest in a series of unavoidable disasters.

Was it, however, a capital offense?

Some are comparing Boris’s plight to Prince Andrew’s and vaxx maverick tennis player Novak Djokovic’s comeuppance — an exaggeration in Andrew’s case, you might think.

It’s a huge step to fire a newly elected Prime Minister who actually delivered Brexit despite all odds.

It might be unstoppable at this point.

We’re in the midst of a feeding frenzy fueled by the BBC, which is in danger of losing its publicly funded gravy train.

But, if the Conservatives get into trouble, who will come to their aid?

Chancellor “Dishy Rishi” Sunak or Foreign Secretary Liz “The Fizz” Truss could be BoJo’s successors.

Some worry that Rishi is too inexperienced to take on powerful civil service bosses.

Despite his Margaret Thatcher impersonation, Truss appears to be a bit flaky.

The one and only true…

