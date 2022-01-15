Boris Johnson is “engulfed in deception and deception,” according to Keir Starmer, and should resign in the national interest.

Following a flurry of allegations about Downing Street gatherings during lockdown, the Labour leader accused the Prime Minister of being ‘unable to lead’ and urged him to resign.

Boris Johnson has been accused of being “engulfed in deception and deception,” and Sir Keir Starmer has urged him to resign in the “national interest.”

Following a slew of allegations about Downing Street parties during lockdown, Labour’s leader launched a furious attack on the Prime Minister during a speech at the Fabian Society conference.

Sir Keir insisted that Mr Johnson was “unable to lead” as a result of the explosive claims about No 10 staff partying.

According to the latest in a series of reports, during the pandemic, ‘wine-time-Friday’ gatherings were held weekly at No10, with Mr Johnson regularly witnessing them.

According to the Mirror, staff at the Downing Street office have a £142 drinks fridge to keep bottles of alcohol cool.

“Rather than focusing on getting through the pandemic and reducing waiting lists, this self-indulgent Tory party is instead fighting over a leader who they should have known from the start is unfit for office,” Sir Keir said in his speech.

“We are witnessing the shattered spectacle of a prime minister engulfed in deception and incapable of leading.”

It comes as senior Conservatives increased the pressure on Mr Johnson by calling for him to resign.

Mr Starmer described the Prime Minister as “absent” and accused him of “hiding at the moment,” expressing his “anger” at the Government for leaving the NHS “in critical condition.”

“It’s now in the national interest for him to go,” he continued, “so it’s critical that the Tory Party does what it needs to do to get rid of him.”

As he mapped out his vision for the health service, he claimed that the Conservative party was “self-indulgent” and could “never be trusted” when it came to the NHS.

He stated that a Labour government’s “first task” would be to “clear up the mess that the Conservatives have made of the NHS,” reducing wait times from 18 months to 18 weeks.

Sir Keir told the Fabian Society, a left-wing think tank, that the party had a five-point plan to reform social care.

,

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

Boris Johnson is ‘mired in deceit and deception’ and should resign in national interest, says Keir Starmer