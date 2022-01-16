Boris Johnson is expected to command five-figure sums for after-dinner speeches when he steps down from the White House.

When Boris Johnson leaves No 10, he is expected to command five-figure sums for after-dinner speeches.

THIRD parties are already inquiring about hiring Boris Johnson for after-dinner speeches after he leaves office.

When his life after No10 begins, he may be able to command five-figure sums for celebrity appearances.

Top agents have warned that if more details about boozy lockdown parties emerge in the meantime, his “bookability” will plummet quickly.

“His stock is fairly high, but if the damaging revelations continue for several months, his stock will plummet,” one analyst said.

“If he’s thinking about going, it’s better to go sooner rather than later.”

Between leaving Theresa May’s Cabinet in 2019 and taking over as Prime Minister in 2020, Mr Johnson earned £160,000 for two speeches.