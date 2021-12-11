Boris Johnson is facing a revolt from more than 60 Tory MPs, which is fueling anger over Plan B.

Boris Johnson is facing a revolt by more than 60 Tory MPs, which is fueling anger about Plan B.

As a result of the prime minister’s ‘overreaction’ to Omicron, Conservative MP Steve Baker claims he is’squandering voters’ trust.

More than 60 Conservative MPs are said to be opposed to the latest Covid measures introduced under Plan B, adding to Boris Johnson’s misery after a disastrous week for Number 10.

Hundreds of backbenchers have pledged to vote down plans to make vaccine passports mandatory for large venues, in what could be the biggest revolt of his premiership.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister David Cameron announced that he would activate his winter protocols in an attempt to buy the UK more time in the fight against the Omicron variant of the virus.

From Wednesday, those who have not been fully vaccinated will be unable to enter indoor venues with more than 500 people, unseated outdoor venues with more than 4,000 people, or any venue with more than 10,000 people due to the introduction of Covid passes.

The government claims its Plan B restrictions are “proportionate” to the threat posed by Omicron. Face masks became mandatory in most indoor public settings in England yesterday, and work-from-home orders will take effect on Monday.

Former Cabinet ministers David Davis, Esther McVey, Dr. Liam Fox, and Greg Clark have all expressed reservations about the tightening of restrictions.

Mr Clark, a former business secretary, said the government had “jumped the gun” by acting before more information about the impact of Omicron on hospital admissions was available.

Dr. Fox, the former trade secretary, said it was “difficult to justify these additional measures” during a Commons debate.

Senior Conservatives have spoken out against the measures, including select committee chairmen Tobias Ellwood and William Wragg, while 2019 in-take MPs like Dehenna Davison and Lee Anderson – who represent so-called former Labour “red wall” constituencies – have already said they will vote no on Tuesday’s vote in the House of Commons.

Mr Ellwood, who chairs the Defence Committee and is a former defence minister, told Sky News on Saturday: “I’d strongly urge the Government to drop the vote on vaccination passports next week.”

“Imposing on a tired person is not the best strategy.”

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

Plan B anger grows as Boris Johnson faces rebellion by more than 60 Tory MPs