Boris Johnson is facing a very unhappy New Year, from the Omicron variant to Christmas ‘partygate.’

From the Omicron variant to Christmas ‘partygate,’ Boris Johnson is having a very unhappy New Year.

MPs now mutter that ‘Peak Boris’ has been reached, just as ‘Peak Corbyn’ was later dubbed after the 2017 election shock.

When Boris Johnson spoke to the backbench 1922 Committee earlier this month, ahead of a crucial vote on new Covid curbs, some in the audience noticed something unusual.

Instead of speaking off the cuff while glancing at a scribbled note, the Prime Minister was reading from a script.

In a bad way.

The brevity of his speech was matched by the brevity of the approval desk banging.

Worst of all, the PM missed the most important line in his speech: that any new Covid restrictions would be subject to a Parliamentary vote.

Despite the fact that Number 10 had hardened the pledge and quickly briefed political reporters on it, it failed to make an impact.

Just minutes after Johnson’s personal pitch to the 1922 Committee meeting, his party inflicted his biggest backbench rebellion since he won the 2019 election.

From Chairman Sir Graham Brady on down, every member of the Committee voted against the Prime Minister.

“At that point, it felt like the magic had gone,” a veteran MP said.

Some of Boris Johnson’s backbenchers have compared him to Santa Claus as an inspirational Prime Minister.

It was a lot of fun for the time it lasted.

However, at some point, it became clear that he didn’t exist, quietly and without drama.

Their hopes for a tax-cutting, liberty-loving Father Brexmas were dashed when he turned out to be nothing more than a chubby dad who left half-eaten mince pies around for effect.

And, as he winds down the year in Number 10 battered and bruised, the public is even more disillusioned with Johnson than his own MPs.

The real question is whether he can bounce back in 2022.

On the surface, he appears to be facing an unfavorable new year in a variety of ways.

For starters, unlike most troubled PMs, Johnson does not have the luxury of re-energizing, if not relaunching himself, in January.

With the public’s attention solely on the pandemic, he’ll be stuck in the crisis management of this extremely difficult Omicron wave.

A fearsomely independent civil servant is in charge of the “partygate” investigation.

