Boris Johnson is facing allegations that he lied to an investigation into the refurbishment of his Downing Street flat.

Boris Johnson is being accused of lying to an investigation into the refurbishment of his Downing Street flat.

After WhatsApp messages uncovered by the elections watchdog raised new questions about “Wallpapergate,” Downing Street denied that the Prime Minister misled a previous investigation.

After a watchdog fined the Conservatives £17,800 over the affair, Boris Johnson is facing accusations that he “lied” to an investigation into donations for the refurbishment of the Downing Street flat where he and his wife Carrie live.

Downing Street insists that the Prime Minister was truthful in his response to his standards adviser’s inquiry into the project’s funding source.

The Conservatives were fined on Thursday by the Electoral Commission for failing to follow the law when it came to accurately reporting donations from Lord Brownlow in October 2020 to help pay for renovations that cost more than £112,500.

In November 2020, Mr Johnson sent the peer a WhatsApp message “asking him to authorise further, at that time unspecified, refurbishment works on the residence,” to which he agreed, according to the commission’s report.

However, the PM told a previous investigation by ministerial standards adviser Lord Geidt that he was unaware of the payments until shortly before they were reported in the media in February 2021.

Mr Johnson did not deceive Lord Geidt, according to Downing Street, because he was unaware that Lord Brownlow was funding the peer’s “blind trust.”

Labour Deputy Leader Angela Rayner, on the other hand, accused Mr Johnson of lying to his standards adviser when he said he didn’t know who was behind the payment.

She called for a new investigation by Lord Geidt and for the Parliamentary Standards Commission’s Kathryn Stone to look into Mr Johnson, saying he was “in flagrant violation” of both the MPs’ and ministerial codes of conduct.

“The Prime Minister must now explain why he lied to the British public when he said he didn’t know who was behind the refurbishment of No 11 flat – all the while WhatsApping the donor for more money,” she said.

“Boris Johnson has duped the British people.

He has not only broken the law, but he has mocked the standards we expect from our prime ministers.”

Lord Brownlow was the chair of a blind trust and acted in accordance with his experience managing blind trusts, according to the Prime Minister’s official spokesman.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

