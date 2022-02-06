Boris Johnson is fighting back and planning a mini-reshuffle this week, claiming it will take a ‘division of tanks’ to remove him from No 10.

After a ruthless purge in the aftermath of the Partygate scandal, the PM spent the weekend bolstering his inner circle.

He’s also postponed a trip to Australia planned for next week as he fights to keep his job, which is expected to be filled with more hirings and firings in the coming days.

In addition, a new Brexit Opportunities Minister could be appointed to re-energize reforming regulations and laws now that the UK has left the EU.

However, no members of the Cabinet were to be fired last night; instead, they were to be reassigned to different positions.

The PM is plotting a tougher stance against his enemies, including ousted No10 aide Dominic Cummings, who has publicly stated that he will not stop criticizing Mr Johnson until he falls, with the help of his new spin chief Guto Harri.

Other big name hires at No10 in the coming days will include the new comms boss, who worked with BoJo when he was Mayor of London.

Following criticism in the Sue Gray party report that Downing Street’s structures are failing, a new civil service boss will lead a revamped Office of the Prime Minister.

Former deputy chief whip Chris Pincher, along with long-time Boris allies Conor Burns and Nigel Adams, is a frontrunner for the job of chief whip.

“He’s making it clear that they’ll need to send a Panzer division to get him out of there,” one senior advisor told the Sunday Times.

Officials are wargaming a possible vote of no confidence in Mr Johnson’s leadership if the threshold of 54 MPs calling for one is reached in the coming days and weeks.

However, a top cabinet ally insisted yesterday that Johnson critics are “nowhere near” reaching the 54 signatures required to remove him from office.

Kwasi Kwarteng believes it is time to move on from the lockdown breaking gatherings feud and give BoJo more room to lead.

However, he acknowledged that the “continued focus on Partygate is not helping anyone.”

