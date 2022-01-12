Boris Johnson is fighting for his political career as a number of Conservatives demand that he resign.

Boris Johnson is fighting for his political career as a number of Conservatives call for his resignation.

The Prime Minister’s position is ‘untenable,’ according to Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross, but other MPs are waiting to see what an inquiry finds first.

On Wednesday, Boris Johnson was fighting for his political career after a number of senior Conservatives, including Scottish Conservatives leader Douglas Ross, called for him to resign as Prime Minister.

Mr Johnson’s admission that he had attended a “bring your own booze” party in the No 10 gardens during the first lockdown had made his position “untenable,” according to Mr Ross, who is also a member of the Scottish Parliament.

He personally advised the Prime Minister to resign and wrote Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 Committee of Tory backbenchers, a letter of no confidence.

According to the Scottish Conservative, the latest revelation has caused “significant unrest and concern” in both Westminster and Holyrood, with at least 19 MSPs calling for Mr Johnson’s resignation last night.

Several Westminster MPs joined them, including William Wragg, a senior backbencher, and Sir Roger Gale, a veteran Conservative who dubbed Mr Johnson a “dead man walking” after his apology for attending the drinks party on May 20, 2020.

“I don’t believe the future of the Prime Minister, or indeed who governs this country, should be determined by the findings of a civil servant,” Mr Wragg told the BBC.

A formal vote of no confidence in the Conservative Party’s leadership can be triggered if 15% of the party’s MPs send a letter to Sir Graham Brady, the chairman of the influential backbench 1992 Committee.

There are currently 360 Conservative MPs, which means that 54 must sign a letter to trigger a confidence vote, in which all of the party’s MPs would vote on Mr Johnson’s future.

In the initial process, only MPs have a vote, which excludes the Tory Scottish Parliamentarians and peers who have called for the PM to resign.

The number of MPs who have submitted letters is kept a closely guarded secret by the 1922 Committee, but MPs are free to make public if they have done so.

The 1922 Committee, also known as “the 22,” is a group of people who work together to solve problems.

