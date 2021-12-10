Boris Johnson is fighting his biggest rebellion since taking power, with Plan B laws set to expire at the end of January.

Boris Johnson is fighting his biggest rebellion since taking power, and Plan B laws will expire at the end of January.

More than 20 Conservative MPs have already stated that when they return to the Commons on Tuesday, they will vote against the rules.

Backbenchers accuse the Prime Minister of introducing inconsistencies in the rules governing when masks must be worn and say vaccine passports are an unacceptably invasive of civil liberties.

The new mask regulations go into effect in England on Friday, with Covid certification following on Wednesday and the new work-from-home guidance following on Monday.

The fourth new measure, daily Covid-19 testing for confirmed cases’ contacts, is expected to be implemented before Christmas, though no firm date has been set.

All of the rules will be reviewed on January 5th, and they will automatically expire on January 26th – though the government has not ruled out extending them beyond that date if the Omicron variant continues to pose a serious threat.

The mask and vaccine passport regulations will be voted on by MPs on Tuesday.

The number of Conservatives who oppose the government is expected to be large enough to overturn the party’s 80-seat majority, leaving the Prime Minister reliant on Labour support to keep the rules from being blocked.

Greg Smith, a Tory backbencher, slammed the mask regulations, which require people to cover their faces in enclosed public spaces unless they are eating, drinking, or singing.

“We’re in a ridiculous situation where even those who are pro-restrictions (which I am not) must look at these rules with total bemusement,” he wrote on Twitter.

“It is shocking,” his colleague Pauline Latham said on Times Radio, accusing ministers of rushing through the rules in order to divert attention away from the row over an alleged Christmas party at No 10.

