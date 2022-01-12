Boris Johnson is in “big trouble,” according to Piers Morgan, after a “humiliating” PMQs appearance in which he apologized for the No10 party.

Boris Johnson is in “big trouble,” according to Piers Morgan, following a “humiliating” PMQs appearance in which he apologized for the No. 10 party.

As he faced a grilling from MPs in a packed House of Commons this afternoon, the embattled PM finally admitted attending the party in May 2020.

Boris, on the other hand, claimed he was only there for 25 minutes and described the party as a “work event.”

Piers slammed Boris on Twitter today, as calls for the Prime Minister to resign continue to grow amid a storm of criticism.

“Humiliating PMQs for @BorisJohnson – and very telling unsupportive silence from most of his own MPsministers as opposition leaders all call for him to resign,” he wrote on Twitter.

“He’s in a lot of trouble.”

Piers is the second ex-GMB host to criticize Boris this week, following his call for the PM to stop being a “shambles.”

“You’re the Prime Minister of my great country, and as such, I fervently hope you’re not a shambles,” the TV host wrote in his first column for The Sun.

“However, all evidence suggests that you’re officially a shambles, as defined by the dictionary definition of the word — “in a state of total disorder.”

Boris was dubbed “pathetic” and told that the public believes he is “lying” as he faced the music after hours of hiding.

He’s been dogged by questions about the Downing Street party on May 20, 2020, when the first lockdown was in full swing.

At a time when people were only allowed to meet in pairs outdoors, the event was said to have taken place in his back garden and included wine and nibbles.

Martin Reynolds, Boris’ Principal Private Secretary, sent an email invitation to more than 100 No10 staff members, including advisers, speechwriters, and door staff.

Minister Oliver Dowden had pleaded with the public at the daily press conference less than an hour earlier to meet in pairs outside.

“I certainly wish that things had gone differently on the evening of May 20th, and I apologise for all the misjudgments made, for which I accept full responsibility,” Boris said.

He also claimed that he mistook it for a “work event” in which he thanked groups of employees “before returning to my office 25 minutes later.”

“In retrospect, I should have sent everyone back inside,” he said.

Even if it did fall within the guidelines, I should have realized that millions of people would disagree.”

The under-fire PM issued “heartfelt apologies,” but was slammed…

