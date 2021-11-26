Boris Johnson is not one of the Conservative Party’s many problems.

The prime minister is a symptom of the party’s underlying problems, not a cause.

One of the fascinating aspects of the Conservative Party’s panic over Boris Johnson is how un-conservative it all is.

The majority of Conservative MPs believe their party will win re-election in the next election.

The current incumbent, most agree, is their best electoral prospect.

The average Conservative MP believes the party will remain in power until at least 2029.

They are concerned, however, that they will not accomplish much during that time, and that when the history books are written, little will be said about what a Johnson-led government actually accomplishes while in office.

A Conservative government that does little in office except prevent more radical parties from occupying it was once considered a victory by the Conservative Party.

Inaction, on the other hand, is a form of defeat for a large portion of the modern Tory party, especially when it means presiding over the highest tax burden in nearly 70 years, an increase in public spending, and a form of Brexit that in practice appears to mean more regulation, not less, and a larger rather than smaller state.

Of course, anyone who had spent any time looking at Johnson’s career should have seen all of this coming.

His term as mayor of London was notable for its similarity to that of his Labour predecessor.

Apart from some eye-catching infrastructure projects (the cable car out in east London is a very fun, low-cost day out if you have small children or are, like me, childish and fond of high-altitude rides over London) and a genuine commitment to increasing the number of people walking and cycling to work, he accomplished very little.

And, as prime minister, he has overseen the first real-terms spending increase for most of the state since Labour left office, as well as a genuine and positive commitment to increasing the number of people walking and cycling to work.

(Despite his previous enthusiasm, he has yet to commission a cable car that runs from one end of the country to the other.)

