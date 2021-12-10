Boris Johnson is on the verge of losing his job after being Ant and Decked.

After being Ant and Decked, Boris Johnson is on the ropes.

THOUSANDS of celebrities have fought for their lives in that Welsh castle, but Adam Woodyatt is the only one I’ve ever felt sorry for.

Ian Beale escaped EastEnders after 37 years, having endured every humiliation an actor can imagine, including a nervous breakdown in his pyjamas that left him looking like Dr Zaius from Planet Of The Apes.

“Adam, you’re on poo patrol,” Louise Minchin tells him when the poor, battered sod is finally shot out of the place.

It’s still a step up the showbiz ladder, but probably not the massive one he was hoping for on the 21st I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, which would be lucky to make the top 20 if you were compiling a list of the best series.

In fact, it might have been lucky to make it to the end of ITV’s scheduled run a week ago, thanks to a combination of bad weather and apathy.

But it did, and the fact that the series has lasted and is still the only TV show in town is probably due to the fact that only four people are involved.

The brilliantly irritating Naughty Boy came to the rescue first, and if self-pity ever becomes an Olympic sport, he’ll be carrying the British flag at the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

He’s also a reminder that, as woke, concerned, and caring as ITV likes to pretend to be, the channel is still at its best when it’s throwing an oddball to the wolves and getting them gunned down by the general public.

Naughty Boy, as lazy, childish, and attention-seeking as he was, had to play second fiddle for much of the past week to someone I didn’t expect to like or enjoy, but who has won me over with a crowd-pleasing vanity that was, if anything, underplayed by the L’Oreal commercial.

David Ginola is a one-of-a-kind creature.

Piers, this is a middle-aged male egomaniac who is wildly popular with everyone.

He’s done it with panache and a high regard for his fellow campmates.

So, while they’re figuring out new ways to win his affections, Ginola is probably calculating how quickly he can block Danny Miller’s phone number and where he’ll hide when Kadeena Cox pays him a visit in the South of France.

The one exception, of course, is Frankie Bridge, who clearly piques Ginola’s interest, though I’m not convinced it’s because, as he stated on Tuesday, he wants her to “sing for me…”

