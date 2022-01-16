Boris Johnson is preparing a mass cull of No10 staffers in order to save his premiership.

In order to save his own skin, the Prime Minister is preparing to wield the axe.

After admitting to attending a party in Downing Street during the first Covid lockdown, Boris Johnson is expected to sack a number of No10 staffers in a bid to save his premiership.

The blueprint, dubbed “Operation Save Big Dog” by the Prime Minister, includes drafting a list of who must resign, as well as Mr Johnson making a series of new announcements to sway disgruntled voters.

Further reports of weekly boozy gatherings at No10 have surfaced since his humiliating apology in the Commons.

‘Wine time Friday’ is said to have occurred throughout the pandemic to allow Downing Street to “let off steam” despite the country being on lockdown.

The latest reports have fueled calls for Mr Johnson to step down, with Andrew Bridgen, Tobias Ellwood, and Sir Roger Gale leading the charge.

But the Prime Minister is standing firm, and in an effort to contain the scandal, he is planning to fire a large number of No10 employees.

According to the Sunday Times, Mr Johnson is enraged that the situation has reached this point and has questioned why his team has not protected him.

“How has all this been allowed to happen? How has it come to this? How haven’t you sorted this out?” he reportedly complained to aides.

“He made it clear that he thought they had let him down,” a senior government source told the paper.

Boris believes he is not at fault.

That it’s the fault of everyone else.”

Several key aides are expected to be targeted, including Martin Reynolds, his Principal Private Secretary, who sent an email in May 2020 inviting staff to a “bring your own booze” party.

Stuart Glassborow, his deputy, will also be departing.

Mr Johnson’s chief of staff, Dan Rosenfield, is also in jeopardy, as he is accused of signing off on the claim that “no parties” existed in No10, a strategy that has backfired as more evidence has emerged.

Members of the No10 communications team may be forced to leave as well.

The plan has not been dubbed “Operation Save Big,” according to a No10 spokesperson.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

Operation Save Big Dog: The No10 staffers at risk as Boris Johnson prepares mass cull to save his premiership