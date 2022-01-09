Boris Johnson is putting together a plan for the United Kingdom to learn to live with Covid.

Boris Johnson is drafting plans for the United Kingdom to learn to live with Covid.

Free testing and isolation periods are likely to be reduced in the future, according to current plans.

In the coming weeks, Boris Johnson is expected to lay out his government’s strategy for adjusting to Covid.

The measures are expected to include a reduction in isolation periods and a winding down of the testing regime, with free lateral flow tests being scrapped for all but the most high-risk settings.

While the Omicron wave continues to wreak havoc across the country, the Government insists that no changes will be made, with No10 adamant that its main focus will remain on addressing the current pressures on the NHS, schools, and other public services.

But, as I understand it, Downing Street is increasingly looking beyond the immediate Covid crisis, and plans are being drawn up to show how the government intends to equip the country to deal with coronavirus in the future.

When asked on Sunday if the government intended to phase out free lateral flow tests, Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi dismissed the idea, saying, “That is absolutely not where we are at.”

“Absolutely not,” he said when asked if there were any “current” plans to drop free LFTs.

However, Whitehall sources pointed to the Autumn and Winter Plan, which stated that the Government would eventually phase out universal free LFTs, with “individuals and businesses using the tests bearing the cost.”

As the Covid crisis transitions from a pandemic to an endemic, it is hoped that such changes will be possible within government, something Mr Zahawi said he hoped the UK would achieve before any other country.

It comes as Downing Street grows increasingly optimistic that the Omicron variant is significantly milder than previous strains, indicating that the virus may be waning.

The cost of providing free LFTs to the general public during the pandemic is estimated to be around £6 billion, with the testing budget set to be reviewed in April.

Opposition parties and scientists, on the other hand, have slammed any plans to end free testing, warning that the country is still grappling with the Covid pandemic.

Daisy Cooper, a spokesman for the Liberal Democrats on health, pointed out that vaccines minister Maggie Throup confirmed “at a later date” in early December.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

