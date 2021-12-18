Boris Johnson is to blame for the Conservatives’ problems, but he could still be a Teflon Prime Minister.

Senior Conservatives have attempted to reassure nervous newcomer MPs by arguing that a leadership contest now would be reckless.

But, as Katy Balls points out, that doesn’t mean the PM is out of the woods.

Following the Conservatives’ loss in the North Shropshire by-election to the Liberal Democrats, Conservative MPs are debating whether this will be Boris Johnson’s final Christmas in 10 Downing Street.

Given that the seat is a Tory stronghold – Owen Paterson was re-elected with a majority of over 20,000 votes in the last election – this is a watershed moment for the Conservatives.

Even though by-elections are more open to protest votes, the loss of the 76th safest Conservative seat in the country does not inspire confidence for a general election.

It caps off a difficult month for Johnson, in which his authority has been weakened, as voting intention polls put Labour firmly ahead.

The outcome of the by-election has only added to the parliamentary party’s concerns about the direction of travel.

One MP in a Lib Dem-held seat says, “It’s utterly terrible.”

“It’s a complete disaster.”

“I don’t think he’ll see another Christmas in Downing Street after this one,” a Tory MP adds about the parliamentary party’s current mood.

It’s worth noting that the Conservatives have lost a by-election to the Liberal Democrats before this year.

When Ed Davey’s party won a 16,000-vote majority in a by-election in Chesham and Amersham, the solution seemed obvious.

After receiving complaints from campaigners that the Government’s proposed planning reforms were a major factor on the ground, Johnson moved to weaken the plans.

Many southern MPs were relieved to learn that pleasing Red Wall voters had taken precedence over their own constituents.

It’s a bit trickier this time.

There is no easy solution in North Shropshire.

Instead, the squabbles that campaigners on the ground believe contributed to their defeat are all linked to Prime Minister David Cameron: Johnson’s rambling Peppa Pig speech at the CBI conference was delivered by him.

Last year, allegations surfaced that Johnson’s own team disobeyed Covid rules in the name of socializing.



