‘Boris Johnson is turning the UK into a laughing stock,’ says candidate in the Old Bexley and Sidcup by-election.

While many people have told me they are unwilling to vote for the Conservatives, very few have said they would consider voting for Labour.

Politicians have enraged voters in Old Bexley and Sidcup.

They argue that voting is pointless because nothing changes and pledges are forgotten.

Their complaints range from the local – “that trash has been on the high street for four days because there has been no collection” – to the national – “Boris Johnson is turning the United Kingdom into a laughing stock, I have no faith.”

The uncertainty that has plagued business owners for the past two years has left them frustrated.

Some people were unable to seek assistance because of the lockdown, and local politicians paid little attention to the situation.

Many of them cited these as reasons for not voting in the by-election on Thursday.

This will be the first election since Mr Johnson’s popularity dipped as a result of the Tory sleaze scandal.

But only the voters can decide whether this, along with recent social care and transportation policy gaffes, is enough to upset voters in a blue-collar seat.

While this – the first of several upcoming by-elections – has piqued Westminster’s interest, the reality in the constituency was quite different.

People stated that they were simply not interested at this time.

When asked why, they accused Mr Johnson’s government of failing to listen and disregarding the needs of people in South East constituencies like this.

The late James Brokenshire, whose death from cancer triggered the by-election, won a hefty majority of nearly 19,000 votes in 2019.

It’s no exaggeration to call it a safe seat: it’s been blue since the 1980s, and it was once the political home of former Tory Prime Minister Sir Edward Heath.

However, Mr Johnson’s leadership and the Covid-19 lockdowns have eroded Conservative support in the area.

Toby Lewis owns and operates a family dry-cleaning business that has been in operation for 46 years.

During the pandemic, his business was classified as essential, so he had to keep it open despite a drop in business.

“I was thriving two years ago.”

I didn’t have any obligations.

Now I’m having trouble doing so.

