Due to rising Covid case rates among the over-60s, Boris Johnson is under pressure to tighten restrictions.

Due to rising Covid case rates among over-60s, Boris Johnson is under pressure to tighten restrictions.

Because of rising Covid case rates among the over-60s, Boris Johnson is under increasing pressure to impose stricter restrictions.

Despite the fact that Omicron is a less severe strain, hospitals are at risk of becoming overburdened if stricter social distancing rules are not implemented.

Boris Johnson has defied scientists’ calls for stricter social mixing restrictions to be implemented in England next week.

According to scientists on the Sage advisory group, data on hospitalizations among older groups caused by mixing on Christmas Day will begin to filter through by the middle of next week, when the Prime Minister is expected to review the current Plan B measures.

It comes as health officials have warned that Mr Johnson may be forced to implement tougher Covid measures “quickly” to reduce the number of people admitted to hospitals after the holiday season.

Despite the rise in Omicron variant cases, Mr Johnson is hesitant to take any new measures.

Downing Street insisted on Friday that “nothing in the data” justified tighter restrictions, but that they would have to keep a “very close eye on what is happening in hospitals.”

Despite backbench Tory opposition, Plan B measures such as wearing masks in shops were implemented for six weeks last month, with the agreement that they would be reassessed at the halfway point.

The Prime Minister and his Cabinet will meet next week to decide whether they should be maintained or if stricter rules are required.

Omicron is milder than Delta, according to the few studies that have been published, and a much smaller percentage of people infected with Omicron will need hospital treatment or die from the virus.

However, due to the high number of people infected, there is concern that hospitals will become overburdened with Covid patients if stricter social distancing rules are not implemented.

A week or more usually passes between infection and hospitalization.

Professor Graham Medley, the head of Sage’s pandemic modeling group, said it’s still unclear whether Omicron’s apparent lower severity will reduce elderly hospital admissions.

He explained, “The evidence that Omicron infections are less severe than Delta infections comes primarily from infections in younger people.”

“As the Omicron virus continues to spread among the elderly.

Infosurhoy’s UK news roundup.

Boris Johnson is under increasing pressure to impose tougher restrictions due to rising Covid case rates among the over-60s.

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https

[wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js” wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js” wpcc-script asy