Boris Johnson is ‘unfit for office,’ according to Ruth Davidson, a former Scottish Conservative leader.

Boris Johnson is “unfit for office,” according to the former Scottish Conservative leader, who also warned that Tories are fed up with the “drama emanating from No10.”

Ruth Davidson, who led the Scottish Conservatives from 2011 to 2019 and is now a Tory peer, said she didn’t know Mr Johnson “very well” but that recent events had shown him to be “unfit” to lead the country.

It comes as Mr Johnson faces mounting pressure to resign over a series of parties allegedly held in Downing Street during the lockdown, as well as allegations that he lied to Parliament about them – including from his own party.

No. 10 has also been accused of attempting to blackmail MPs who want Mr Johnson removed from office.

“I didn’t support him for the presidency, and I believe what has been exposed in the last few weeks shows that he’s unfit for office, but he’s perfectly convivial company,” Ms Davidson told The New York Times.

Mr Johnson has already been called to resign by the former Scottish Tory leader, who has said that if she were an MP, she would have submitted a letter of no confidence.

Despite a significant rebellion against Mr Johnson within the Scottish Conservative Party, a confidence vote in the leader requires 54 MPs. However, peers and members of the Scottish Parliament are not given a voice.

Conservatives had grown tired of the “drama” in Downing Street, according to Baroness Davidson.

“I believe one of the reasons the prime minister is in such a precarious position is not just because of the apparent rule-breaking — although that is a big part of it — but also because there is a fatigue even within the party, and certainly among my MP colleagues, for the amount of drama that has been emanating from No 10,” she said.

Ms. Davidson’s remarks come as William Wragg, a senior Conservative MP, confirmed that he would be speaking to the police about allegations of blackmail in Downing Street.

He claimed that whips threatened to withhold funding from the constituencies of MPs who called for a vote of no confidence in the Prime Minister, and that some in the government considered leaking damaging stories about the rebellious MPs to the press.

MPs’ reports would “appear to be blackmail,” Mr Wragg said.

