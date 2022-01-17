Boris Johnson is used to dealing with scandals, but ‘partygate’ may be one too many for Tory lawmakers.

Boris Johnson is used to dealing with scandals, but ‘partygate’ may be too much for Tory MPs to bear.

Expect nothing spectacular to happen until Sue Gray’s investigation is published – and who among the prime minister’s cabinet ministers will dare to challenge the Prime Minister?

Some disagreements can be tolerated.

Eventually, the rage fades.

As soon as the next big news story or crisis grabs the public’s attention, the calls for change fade away.

Boris Johnson has a lot of experience in this area.

He has more experience than any other current British politician in stuffing a textbook down the back of his trousers and taking what comes his way.

Of course, punishment hasn’t stopped repeat offenses.

As a result, reports of Downing Street lockdown parties have shocked and alarmed the Prime Minister.

What a foolhardy way to risk losing a high-ranking position.

Until Sue Gray’s investigation is published, don’t expect anything spectacular.

Of course, a new revelation could change that, but many Conservative MPs are waiting for the Gray report’s findings before deciding whether or not to write letters of no confidence to the Prime Minister.

There were few surprises for Tory MPs when they returned home to their constituencies over the weekend.

The public’s reaction to the news of the lockdown parties at 10 Downing Street has been predictably harsh.

On the basis of the legalistic language in his (sort of) apology, Boris Johnson may avoid censure in the Gray report on a technicality.

For the time being, that may be enough to ensure his survival.

However, many voters, understandably, expected everyone to play by the same rules.

When this unprecedented threat to our health emerged in March 2020 – before vaccines or antivirals were available, and people were dying by the tens of thousands – almost everyone in the UK signed up to Lockdown.

According to the most recent poll, the Conservative Party is 13 points behind Labour.

Meanwhile, Boris Johnson’s leadership has been openly questioned for the first time by a serving minister.

People in positions of power “shouldn’t try to avoid public responsibility or accountability,” according to science minister George Freeman, who also said that “the Prime Minister and his office should set the highest standards.”

Mr Freeman believes that regardless of Sue Gray’s findings, the damage to public trust in the government will be permanent.

This isn’t exactly contentious.

But who among the prime minister’s cabinet members will dare to take on the PM?

