Boris Johnson isn’t going to announce any more Covid restrictions after today’s briefing on the Omicron spread.

After today’s briefing on the Omicron spread, BORIS Johnson will not announce any more lockdown restrictions.

It is understood that the PM saved New Year’s Eve celebrations after top advisors Professor Chris Whitty and Sir Patrick Vallance gave a positive insight into Omicron cases over the Christmas break.

The internal meeting also discussed data on hospitalizations in London, which is the epicenter of the most recent highly transmissible variant.

Their discussions come after a slew of highly positive studies that show Omicron is milder than other strains, with the first official UK report revealing a 50 to 70% lower risk of hospitalization than Delta.

Covid booster shots protect against Omicron and give you the best chance of surviving the pandemic, according to health officials.

And, according to reports, the massive vaccine drive has benefited the PM, as no new lockdown measures are expected to be announced this afternoon.

And, according to reports, the massive vaccine drive has benefited the PM, as no new lockdown measures are expected to be announced this afternoon.

Mr Johnson has been hesitant to call a special session of Parliament to ratify legally binding lockdown measures like the infamous Rule of Six.

However, the implementation of nationwide “guidance” that cannot be enforced by cops is still in the works.

Conservative MPs in England have urged caution in moving beyond Plan B, with Conservative Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown urging a “wait-and-see” approach to the impact of infections on hospital admissions.

More than 122,000 people tested positive on December 24, the last day of data before the Christmas blackout.

Data from hospitals hasn’t been updated on the government dashboard since December 20.

Sir Geoffrey said he hoped the Prime Minister would be “extremely cautious” before introducing new measures, as he pushed for people to be able to “make their own decisions” about infection prevention.

Research has shown that Omicron is milder than other strains, raising hopes that Mr Johnson will be able to avoid a circuit-break lockdown.

Infected Brits have a 50% lower chance of ending up in hospital.

Imperial College used PCR tests from 1 to 14 December to collect 56,000 cases of Omicron and 269,000 cases of Delta for their study.

Other Covid-19 updates include:

Those who test positive for Omicron are 15 to 20% less likely to need hospital care, according to a team led by Professor Neil Ferguson, dubbed Prof Lockdown.

They’re also 40 to 45 percent less likely to stay the night or…

