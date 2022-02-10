Boris Johnson issues a warning to Europe, which is on the verge of war for the first time since World War II, as Russian bullies slam Britain’s peace efforts.

Boris Johnson issues a warning to Europe, which is on the verge of war for the first time since WWII, as Russian bullies slam Britain’s peace efforts.

BORIS Johnson warned that war was looming in Europe last night, as Russian bullies mocked Britain’s peace efforts.

Because of Vladimir Putin’s build-up of troops and tanks threatening Ukraine, the continent is at its “most dangerous point” since World War Two, according to the PM.

He also appeared to compare Russian President Vladimir Putin to Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler after flying to Poland, which borders Ukraine.

“We stand on the edge of a cliff, and things are as dangerous as I have seen them in Europe for a very, very long time,” Mr Johnson said, expressing his pessimism.

“The last 100 years have taught us that when Poland is threatened with instability or aggression on its borders, we are all threatened and affected.”

Meanwhile, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss’ diplomatic push in Moscow resulted in a tense standoff with her Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov.

He pretended to walk out of a press conference in order to humiliate Ms Truss.

After their joint address, he sped away, leaving her alone at the podium.

He had sneered that ongoing talks to bring Russia back from the brink of war were a “comedy,” adding, “It’s like speaking to a deaf person, as if we listen but don’t hear.”

Our detailed explanations landed on rocky ground.”

“You recognize Russia’s sovereignty over Rostov and Voronezh, don’t you?” he asked Ms Truss, setting a trap.

Ms Truss said the UK would never recognize Russian sovereignty over the regions, according to Russian media, before the British ambassador informed her that the areas were in Russia, not Ukraine.

Lavrov also stated that there was no evidence of Russian involvement in the 2018 Salisbury poisonings, which sent relations between the UK and Russia to an all-time low.

Ms Truss insisted that Russia take a step back from the brink and dial down Cold War blackmail tactics in the first face-to-face talks in four years.

Vladimir Solovyov, a pro-Kremlin TV host, accused her of acting in “classic British colonial style.”

“His bizarre jibes just showed Liz was tough, punchy, and not willing to yield to the Kremlin,” a source close to the Foreign Secretary retorted.

“Britain is firmly behind Ukraine.”

Ms Truss had previously attended a ceremony at Moscow’s Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, where half of Russia’s combat troops are said to be massing near Ukraine’s borders.

Mr Johnson urged Putin to avoid a “pointless, tragic” conflict in Poland, standing shoulder to shoulder with Nato chiefs and the Polish PM.

