Boris Johnson launches passionate defence of the Union ahead of Scottish staycation

BORIS Johnson has launched a tubthumping defence of the “magical” United Kingdom ahead of his camping staycation north of the border.

The Prime Minister branded the Union between Scotland and England “the greatest political partnership the world has ever seen”.

And taking aim at Nationalists critics and Nicola Sturgeon, he said the UK is “admired and loved around the world”.

As the SNP soar in the polls ahead of crunch Scottish Parliament elections next year that could pave the way to another referendum on Scottish independence, Mr Johnson warned it would be “such a shame to lose the power, the magic, of that union”.

Wrapping himself in the flag he insisted “we are much, much stronger and better together than broken up”.

As the Sun revealed, Mr Johnson is heading to the Scottish coast for his holidays at the end of this week, with Ministers ordered north for regular visits to try to see off rising support for Scotland to break away.

Asked what the Union meant to him during a visit to an East London school, Mr Johnson said: “What people in this country often don’t appreciate is the way the UK is seen abroad.

He added: “They don’t see us as England or Wales or Scotland or northern Ireland, what they see is great British institutions.”

“They see amazing British armed services, amazing British diplomacy, overseas aid, British science and technology and arts”.

