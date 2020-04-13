Boris Johnson leaves intensive care as Raab warns of no early end to lockdown – as it happened

PM making ‘positive steps’; Sir Patrick Vallance says Covid-19 peak still at least two weeks away
Scotland Yard PC Robert Tee told PA Media he was thankful for the weekly round of applause for key workers as it highlighted “all the amazing work everyone is doing at this time”.
PC Grace Wright added: “It’s keeping morale up, showing solidarity and gratitude. It’s been a tough few weeks and everyone’s doing their best.”
Meanwhile, blue lights from a row of fire engines and police vehicles on Westminster Bridge lit up the outside of St Thomas’ Hospital during the national round of applause.
More than 10 emergency vehicles, including several boats on the Thames, one spraying jets of water, performed the display as dozens of police and firefighters applauded.
It was visible to staff at the London hospital, which faces parliament, and where Boris Johnson is preparing to spend a fourth night as he receives treatment for Covid-19.
Read the full story on Boris Johnson being released from ICU at St Thomas’ hospital in London:
Carrie Symonds has posted an image of a rainbow to show solidarity with NHS and key workers.
Her tweet came less than an hour after it was confirmed that her fiance Boris Johnson had been moved out of intensive care at St Thomas’ Hospital.
Media City in Salford turns blue to pay homage to key workers.
SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon joined in the nationwide applause outside her front door.
London mayor Sadiq Khan has released a video montage of the nation applauding key workers.
Labour MP Rebecca Long-Bailey has posted a video on Twitter giving her thanks to “NHS heroes”.
GP Amir Khan thanks the nation for taking part in the applause.
Sir Keir Starmer is among thousands of people around the UK taking part in the clap for our carers.
Greater Manchester police are also participating in the applause which is in its third week now.