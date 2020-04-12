Boris Johnson “makes great progress” on the sixth day of his hospitalization

Boris Johnson, March 20, 2020. – Julian Simmonds / REX / SIPA

Good morale and “great progress”. Boris Johnson’s daily health report was given by one of his spokespersons this Saturday. Hospitalized since last Sunday and

out of intensive care, Thursday evening, the Prime Minister “British continues to make very great progress”.

Positive at Covid-19, the 55-year-old conservative leader is in the London hospital of St Thomas. Friday, the services of Boris Johnson had announced that it began to “walk a little”. “His morale remains very good,” he had previously indicated, specifying that the Prime Minister was in “the initial phase” of his recovery and that his return to command of the executive would depend on “the opinion of his team medical ”.

Boris Johnson is to date the only head of government of a great power to have been contaminated by the virus, which left nearly 9,000 dead in the United Kingdom, one of the European countries hardest hit.