Boris Johnson may be brought down by a ‘drip drip of bad news,’ according to MPs, who are writing letters of no confidence in him.

Boris Johnson could be brought down by a ‘drip drip of bad news,’ according to MPs, who have written letters of no confidence in him.

Some Prime Minister critics believe a leadership challenge could be launched as soon as this week.

Even those who support Boris Johnson are skeptical that he can survive as Prime Minister because of the “drip drip of bad news,” according to MPs.

Rumours were circulating around Westminster ahead of a crucial session of Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday that the crucial threshold of 54 letters to trigger a no-confidence vote could be reached soon.

Others were skeptical that enough backbenchers would turn against Mr Johnson before Sue Gray’s report on alleged lockdown parties in 10 Downing Street was published.

After a meeting on Tuesday dubbed the “pork pie plot,” around 20 Red Wall MPs are said to have written letters to Tory shop steward Sir Graham Brady.

“The last thing we need now is the distraction of a leadership election,” one backbencher first elected in 2019 told me, “but there’s a sense among a lot of MPs that there’s just too much drip drip of bad news following the PM.”

“I wouldn’t be surprised if we crossed the threshold by Friday,” they added, “but then again, it could be just a matter of time if this continues to rumble.”

Another MP who supports Mr Johnson’s decision to stay warned that if he succeeds in quelling the rebellion, he will have to overhaul the Downing Street operation.

“The wheels have come off the cart in No 10, and I don’t think the whips’ office is up to much,” they said. The MP predicted that the local elections in May will be “trouble” because they will coincide with a further cost-of-living squeeze.

Andrew Bridgen, one of the seven backbenchers who have publicly stated that they have written to Sir Graham, predicts a no-confidence vote next week.

“I believe we will reach the 54-point mark this week,” he said.

Graham Brady will announce that a vote of confidence will take place next week, most likely on Tuesday or Wednesday.”

James Heappey, the Minister for the Armed Forces, is the latest member of the Government to offer Mr Johnson only lukewarm support, acknowledging that MPs will have to strike a balance between duty to their constituents and party loyalty.

“Our,” he said, according to Sky News.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

Boris Johnson could be brought down by ‘drip drip of bad news’, MPs say as Tories put in no confidence letters