Boris Johnson may be forced to resign if he lies to Parliament about Downing Street parties, according to Rishi Sunak.

Boris Johnson may be forced to resign if it is discovered that he lied to Parliament about his attendance at a Downing Street party, according to Rishi Sunak.

The Chancellor said he “of course” believes the Prime Minister’s claims that the No10 drinks on May 20 were a work event in a broadcast interview, which is the first time he’s addressed the recent party row since last week.

Mr Johnson is being accused of lying to MPs about not knowing the “socially distanced drinks” were in violation of Covid-19 rules.

“I’m not going to get into hypotheticals, the ministerial code is clear on these matters,” Mr Sunak said when asked if Mr Johnson should resign if he is found to have misled the Commons.

Ministers who are found to have knowingly lied to parliament “will be expected to offer their resignation,” according to the code.

Mr Sunak said: “The Prime Minister addressed this last week in Parliament and set out his understanding of the situation, I would refer you to his words,” in what many will see as a show of lukewarm support for Mr Johnson.

“Of course I do, the Prime Minister laid out his understanding of the matter in Parliament last week,” he said when asked if he believes Mr Johnson’s account of 20 May 2020.

“As you are aware, Sue Gray is conducting an investigation into this matter, and I fully support the Prime Minister’s request for patience as that investigation is completed.”

Mr Sunak was asked if Mr Johnson has his unequivocal support as the interview came to a close, but he declined to answer and walked away.

In the event that Mr Johnson resigns, the Chancellor is one of the frontrunners to replace him as Prime Minister.

It came after Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab stated that if the Prime Minister is found to have lied to Parliament, he will have to resign.

Lying to Parliament on purpose, according to the Deputy Prime Minister, is “normally” grounds for resignation.

