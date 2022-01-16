Boris Johnson may bestow knighthood on Gavin Williamson in order to ‘keep skeletons in closet.’

Boris Johnson may bestow a knighthood on Gavin Williamson in order to ‘keep skeletons in the closet.’

Mr Johnson wants to avoid any new damaging revelations, and he may reward the sacked minister who “knows where the bodies are buried” for his silence.

Despite widespread criticism of his handling of his departmental responsibilities during the Covid-19 crisis, former Education Secretary Gavin Williamson is set to receive a knighthood in the next honours list.

The Conservative MP, who led Boris Johnson’s leadership campaign in 2019 and previously served as chief whip, is thought to be aware of skeletons in the Prime Minister’s closet, and the reported honor has been interpreted as a move to keep him quiet.

Mr Johnson’s successful leadership bid in 2019 is widely credited to Mr Williamson, who has a reputation as a “master of the dark arts” dating back to his time as chief whip.

The Prime Minister is concerned that the backbencher will reveal what he saw during his leadership campaign, and some believe that a knighthood is the price for his silence.

However, such a move is likely to enrage teachers, unions, and students, and it risks further disillusioning the public, especially given that he is rumored to be hosting a Christmas party at the Department of Education (DoE) in December 2020.

Up to two dozen DoE employees attended the party, which was held at the DoE cafe in Westminster.

The Department for Education did not deny that Covid rules were broken, but admitted that it would have been “better” not to hold the event while the rest of the country was prohibited.

Mr Williamson’s receiving the prestigious award was first reported in the Telegraph shortly after he was fired from the Cabinet last September.

His departure from Mr Johnson’s top team was unsurprising, given that he presided over a slew of missteps, including the 2020 GCSE and A-Level exam results debacle.

During an interview, he was also chastised for confusing Marcus Rashford, a campaigner for free school meals, with Maro Itoje, a rugby union player.

Mr Williamson is thought to have stayed in his position for so long because of his knowledge of the Prime Minister and No10’s inner workings.

But, with the Prime Minister’s future in jeopardy, Mr Johnson is eager to do so.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

Gavin Williamson could receive knighthood from Boris Johnson in bid ‘to keep skeletons in closet’