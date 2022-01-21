Boris Johnson may have to put a halt to unjabbed NHS staff being fired over the vaccine mandate, or risk being fired himself.

Boris Johnson may have to put a halt to unjabbed NHS staff being fired because of the vaccine mandate, or risk being fired himself.

The first glimmer of a change of heart came from the Prime Minister himself this week, but few people noticed.

April will be the cruelest month this spring for millions of Britons facing a cost-of-living crisis.

Ministers are worried that, regardless of who is Prime Minister by then, they will face a serious backlash as a result of a National Insurance tax increase and rising energy costs.

However, April will see a large number of NHS employees fired for failing to comply with a new mandate to get double-vaccinated for Covid.

An estimated 73,000 patient-facing staff are set to be fired on what is expected to be the largest single day of sackings in the history of the health service.

According to new figures released on Thursday, 80,092 NHS staff in England have yet to receive their first dose.

The Barts Health Hospital Trust in London announced this week that it will lose 1,600 employees.

The Health Service Journal reported on Friday that 1,700 midwives in the United States are unvaccinated, accounting for 8% of the workforce.

The unjabbed would not be given payoffs or redundancy, according to new internal guidance issued to hospital managers last week. They would simply be dismissed.

One NHS insider told me, “it was brutal.”

Despite the fact that the idea of staff roles being separated from patient interaction was floated, the guidance reveals the harsh reality.

“It is recognized that redeployment of staff for the purposes of VCOD [Vaccine as a Condition of Deployment] may not be feasible or practical for many providers,” it stated.

Although GP receptionists, porters, and cleaners will be among those laid off, I understand that clinical staff will lose more than 50,000 people.

For context, 50,000 is also the number of additional nurses promised by Boris Johnson in the 2019 general election for the current Parliament.

As a result, the five-year staff increase he promised could be dwarfed by staff losses on April 1st.

Johnson and Health Secretary Sajid Javid have been adamant for months about taking a tough stance on unvaccinated health workers, claiming that the main goal of.

