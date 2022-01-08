Boris Johnson must act now, or he will be sunk by the British debt tsunami.

Boris Johnson must act now, or he will be sunk by the debt tsunami that has engulfed the United Kingdom.

On the exploding cost of living crisis, BORIS Johnson has been paralyzed.

By appearing complacent about soaring household bills, the PM risks squandering the credit he has built up for his handling of Covid.

As a result of the government’s inaction, Labour has slipped in with its own eye-catching plans to combat tax hikes and rising energy prices.

Rachel Reeves, the Shadow Chancellor, claims that her “fully costed” proposals will save families up to £600 per year in outgoings.

They include a bold windfall tax on fat cat North Sea energy companies that have profited handsomely from the recent gas price surge.

Whether or not the plans pass muster, they will appeal to millions of people who are worried about their family’s finances.

Ms Reeves’ charge that the Conservatives have been “asleep at the wheel” may resonate with many.

On this page, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng makes a strong case for what the government has done so far to curb rising costs.

However, there isn’t much new to deal with this looming cash crunch.

The government must devise its own plan to save the situation.

Scrapping the VAT on energy and deferring National Insurance increases would be a good place to start.

Boris Johnson has already fallen behind Labour in key Red Wall seats.

If he does not act quickly, he may be sunk by the debt tsunami.

PREMIER LEAGUE football clubs have been quick to lend stadiums for jabs and have been outspoken when their employees and players have been harmed by Covid.

What we haven’t seen, however, is a serious crackdown on players to ensure that they are all up to date on their vaccinations.

All of this could get a red card from Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries soon.

She is considering a rule change that would require unjabbed athletes returning to the UK from international events to isolate for ten days.

Such steps are long overdue.

The more difficult life is for anti-vaxxers and non-jabbed people, the better chance we have of reducing their numbers.

Kate Middleton’s 40th birthday is today, and we wish her all the best.

The stunning images of our future Queen show what a valuable asset she is as a thoroughly modern royal once again.

Kate, we wish you a wonderful birthday.