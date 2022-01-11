Boris Johnson must answer questions about a rumored BYOB drinks event in the No. 10 garden.

The questions Boris Johnson must answer about an alleged BYOB drinks event in the No. 10 garden

In 2020, nine lockdown breaching gatherings are said to have occurred in Downing Street.

After new allegations of a garden party taking place in the No 10 garden in May 2020 – when the country was under strict lockdown rules prohibiting outdoor gatherings – Downing Street parties have resurfaced.

Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie, as well as dozens of his employees, are accused of attending the lockdown drinks party on May 20, and a leaked email shows a key official inviting employees to the event.

Martin Reynolds, Mr Johnson’s principal private secretary, wrote the email, which was sent to over 100 employees at Number 10 and obtained by ITV News, inviting them to an event in Downing Street on May 20, 2020.

“Hello all, After what has been an incredibly busy period, it would be nice to take advantage of the beautiful weather and have some socially distanced drinks in the No10 garden this evening,” it reads.

Please join us starting at 6 p.m. and remember to bring your own alcohol!”

Here’s a list of all the questions the Prime Minister is currently dealing with:

Mr. and Mrs. Johnson are said to have attended a drinks event on May 20 in the evening, though no concrete evidence has been released.

“All of that, as you know, is the subject of a proper investigation by Sue Gray,” Mr Johnson said when asked if the couple had attended.

They would have been in violation of lockdown rules if they attended the outdoor gathering.

Covid regulations at the time prohibited people from meeting more than one person outside.

At a Downing Street press conference on the afternoon of the alleged No 10 party, then Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden reiterated this guidance to the public and urged people to follow the rules.

On its social media pages, the Metropolitan Police Service of London issued a warning that only “you and one other person” should gather outside.

When the allegations of parties at No 10 first surfaced at the end of last year, the Prime Minister made several statements in the House of Commons denying any knowledge of the lockdown breaches in Downing Street.

“All,” he said during PMQs on December 1st.

