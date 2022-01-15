Boris Johnson must quickly regain the British people’s trust.

Boris Johnson must urgently re-establish the British people’s trust in him.

The fallout from BORIS JOHNSON’S lack of control over the Downing Street lockdown parties has been enormous.

As voters faced strict restrictions preventing them from seeing dying loved ones, the Prime Minister admitted to attending one party.

While the nation prepared to mark Prince Philip’s death, a fridge was stocked with booze at another gathering.

Around 35 Conservative MPs have written to the backbench 1922 Committee expressing their lack of confidence in Prime Minister David Cameron.

That was before they went back to their districts this weekend to face the wrath of enraged voters.

Another 20 letters or so will set off a disastrous leadership contest, which could seal his fate.

His problems are largely self-inflicted, which frustrates supporters.

Being a leader necessitates making difficult decisions, and Boris has made many as Prime Minister, including his bet on our successful vaccine roll-out.

However, in response to the slew of allegations surrounding partygate, he has stumbling from denial to partial apology, never taking the necessary steps to bring this sorry scandal to a close.

Boris now pins his hopes on civil servant Sue Gray’s Partygate investigation.

Boris’ legendary ability to wriggle out of tight spots will be put to the test, even if he is cleared of serious rule-breaking.

If the Prime Minister is to survive, he must re-establish the trust of the British people.

THE COST OF LIVING CRISIS might give the government a hangover worse than any Downing Street hangover.

Ordinary working families, who will be hit disproportionately hard by rising energy prices, are terrified.

And Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng’s promises of assistance have fallen short.

It’s past time for Ministers to devise a workable plan to reduce energy price increases.

Voters will not forgive a government that abandons them.

FOR WAY TOO LONG, INTERNET BEhemoths have promised to crack down on perverts but have dragged their feet disgracefully.

Paedophiles used sites to commit a shocking 8,000 sex crimes over three months, according to experts, due to a delay in addressing abuse.

Despite this, websites are quick to jump on ludicrous examples of alleged discrimination, such as banning discussions about eating faggots due to “homophobia.”

They must be forced to clean up their act so that no child is endangered.