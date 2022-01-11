Boris Johnson must resign over the No10 party, according to a mother whose 14-year-old son died in the May lockdown.

Because they were following the government’s coronavirus restrictions to keep others safe, Louise Bennett had only 10 people attend her 14-year-old son Fred’s funeral.

Louise Bennett buried her 14-year-old son Fred six days before the alleged ‘bring your own booze party’ in the garden of 10 Downing Street.

Because there was a maximum of 10 people allowed at the graveside, her family had to make difficult decisions about which relatives would be told they couldn’t attend the funeral.

After the sacrifices Ms Bennett and her family made to follow the rules, the latest revelation about an alleged “BYOB” party in the No10 garden has been a bitter blow.

“I think it’s really offensive,” she said, “when you think about what everyone went through and what we went through to keep everyone safe.”

“Boris Johnson acts like a young boy who has been caught by the teacher and believes he can get away with it.

“It isn’t just Boris Johnson; it is that government’s entire culture.”

Ms Bennett continued, “I can’t see how Boris Johnson can continue to be Prime Minister when all of this happened in his garden.”

“On his [Fred’s] funeral, we only had 10 people, including his brother,” she continued.

We had to make decisions about which family members could attend.

“He was unable to bring any of his friends.”

Mrs Bennett, her husband, and their son returned to their home near Rugby in Warwickshire after the burial.

There was no wake or garden gathering to say goodbye because it was prohibited due to coronavirus restrictions.

On the 20th of May, Prime Minister David Cameron’s principal private secretary Martin Reynolds sent an email to more than 100 people inviting them to a garden party at 10 Downing Street that evening, where they could bring their own alcohol.

“After what has been an incredibly busy period, we thought it would be nice to make the most of this lovely weather and have some socially distanced drinks in the No10 garden this evening,” he wrote in an email obtained by ITV News.

“Please join us starting at 6 p.m., and please bring your own alcohol!”

In July 2019, Fred Bennett was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

