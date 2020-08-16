Boris Johnson must ‘treble sick pay and boost Universal Credit to stop kids starving’

Frances O’Grady today urges Boris Johnson to find some compassion with the heartfelt plea: “Don’t let our children go hungry.”

Writing exclusively in the Sunday Mirror the TUC boss says the PM must boost Universal Credit and treble sick pay to £320 a week.

And she urges him to make saving livelihoods his top priority by extending the job retention scheme.

Ms O’Grady says: “It’s not good enough for ministers to tell us to brace ourselves for ‘hard times ahead’.

“The Government claims we can’t afford to carry on supporting jobs but the truth is we can’t afford not to.

“No child should go to bed hungry. And no parent should have to worry about feeding or clothing their kids.”

Her call comes as a top economist warns Britain may not recover from recession until 2023, ripping apart the PM’s claim of a swift V-shaped recovery, turning it into a slow L-shaped one.

It means Chancellor Rishi Sunak will have to find £19.2billion a year to pay the Universal Credit of a predicted four million jobless.

Holger Schmieding, chief London economist of Berenberg Bank, says the UK will be a year behind the US and Europe in getting its economy going.

And he blamed the PM’s delay in introducing lockdown and Brexit chaos for the mess the UK now faces.

He said: “Our guess is that the UK will take until early 2023 to get back to where it was in terms of 2019 output.

“Britain has one of the world’s best economies but has made two big mistakes – Brexit and getting the pandemic wrong.

“It has fallen into a deeper hole than Germany and America. The recession is lockdown-related and recovery takes longer and is shallower the longer lockdowns last.”

Economist Stephen Pickford added: “If we had locked down sooner the economic impact may have been less.”

Latest figures show the UK’s wealth contracted by 20.4 per cent over the past two quarters, pitching us into deep recession. Spain’s economy went down by 18.5 per cent, France 13.8 per cent and Italy by 12.4 per cent.

Europe’s biggest success story is Sweden which never went into compulsory lockdown and has had just 5,700 Covid deaths and an 8.6 per cent contraction.

Experts say had Boris Johnson followed Sweden’s lead the UK would be £250billion better off.

With no EU trade deal yet in the offing, a no-deal Brexit on December 31 would cost every British family an additional £2,000 a year.

Even the Bank of England says we are in for the worst slump in more than 100 years – since WW1 and the great flu pandemic of 1918.

Shadow Chancellor Anneliese Dodds said: “The warning lights are flashing red on the UK economy. Ministers haven’t got a grip.”

Office of Budget Responsibility forecasts say unemployment will rise to four million next year causing nearly £20billion in UC payments.

But to keep them on furlough for a full year instead would cost the Treasury £80billion.

Mr Schmieding joined Labour in calling on the Chancellor to continue with a more flexible job retention scheme which would be cheaper and keep more workers on payrolls.

Dr Kemar Whyte of the National Institute of Economic and Social Research said: “There should be an extension to furlough because the big fear is a huge spike in unemployment will put further drag on the economy.

“When people lose their jobs this affects spending and confidence.”

Boss of shopworkers union USDAW Paddy Lillis said: “Retail employs three million people and we need a stimulus package to save the industry.”

The hospitality sector is facing two million job losses, aerospace has lost 12,000 and 11,000 jobs have disappeared in car manufacturing.

Unite’s Steve Turner said: “We need the automotive industry and its workers if the UK is to turn the challenges ahead into successes.”

The aviation sector, which is worth £22billion, faces 60,000 job losses.

The Bank of England predicts unemployment rising to 7.4 per cent, meaning 2.6 million jobless by Christmas – even without taking a second lockdown into account.