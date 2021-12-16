Boris Johnson needs to address the cost of living immediately, which means tax cuts.

Boris Johnson needs to address the cost of living as soon as possible, which means tax cuts.

BORIS Johnson has stated that he has no intention of changing his ways.

We hope he means it in one sense.

Despite the fact that Omicron cases are on the rise, he must maintain his composure in the face of siren calls for lockdowns.

The right approach is to keep society open while jabbing millions more of us.

Our economy has already taken a lot of hits.

We can’t shut it down every time a new variant appears, which could happen several times a year.

Businesses are already suffering from the absence of nervous customers, and they will believe they have a strong case for assistance.

However, we wonder if the Prime Minister realizes how much trouble he’ll be in if he doesn’t change the way he governs.

On Tuesday, he was taken aback by the massive Commons revolt.

The Conservatives are in danger of losing a by-election today.

Inflation has reached 5.1 percent, outpacing wage growth.

We are becoming poorer at a faster rate than at any time since the global financial crisis of 2008.

All of this could be dismissed by Boris as mid-term problems.

That would be a huge blunder.

He needs to regain voters’ trust, which has been shattered by his own self-inflicted scandals.

He needs to keep his cool around Covid and deal with the rising cost of living as soon as possible.

That means lower taxes.

FOR THE GRINING MONSTER WHO MURDERED LITTLE STAR HOBSON, EVEN 25 YEARS IN JAIL IS OUTRAGEOUSLY ­INADEQUATE.

We wonder, as we did with Arthur Labinjo-Hughes, what level of evil now qualifies for a life sentence if not the systematic torture and murder of a child.

How can Star’s “mother,” Frankie Smith, be sentenced to only eight years when her crime carries a maximum sentence of fourteen?

She’ll be eligible for parole in about four months.

What is the reasoning behind this?

Savannah Brockhill’s defense attempted to portray her as a victim who was bullied by her lover.

She was, however, a willing participant.

When will the social workers who left Star defenseless be fired?

JAILING Katie Price could have made this Christmas a little safer for all of us.

The fact that she was let off on a technicality adds insult to injury to an already bleak day for our soft-justice system.

Katie isn’t a bad person, but she’s a danger behind the wheel because of her numerous problems and complete irresponsibility.

According to the judge, she appears to believe she is above the law.

This comes as no surprise to us.

Everyone else seems to think so as well.

HOW MANY OTHER STARS would have shown the same grace as Lewis Hamilton after losing his clinched eighth world championship?

On Sunday, he was the victim of a massive injustice, but he somehow managed to take it in stride.

Sir Lewis, F1’s only black driver and arguably the sport’s greatest driver, was knighted at Windsor yesterday.

On and off the track, he’s a true champion.

