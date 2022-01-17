Boris Johnson needs to apologise to save his skin, not Operation Red Meat.

Boris Johnson must apologize to save his skin, not Operation Red Meat.

As a diversionary tactic, it will be more effective than attacking the BBC, one of our most cherished and trusted institutions.

‘Operation Red Meat,’ as it’s been dubbed.

What a revolting term someone in the Conservative administration has coined to describe efforts to prop up Boris Johnson by dangling other populist treats in front of the nation and his dissenting MPs.

It makes the British people sound like a rabid, uncaring pack of carnivores who simply need to be fed something to quench their hunger for blood.

No, it’s not true.

We simply want this government to take responsibility for its actions, be open and honest with us, and pay the consequences for its wrongdoings.

So, what’s on the menu first? The BBC, which has long been a favorite of conservatives.

So out comes Nadine Dorries to tell us that the licence fee will be frozen for two years (a significant cut in the Beeb’s budget in real terms) and that the BBC will be privatized in 2027.

“Now is the time to discuss and debate new funding methods,” she tweeted.

“The days of the elderly being threatened with prison sentences and bailiffs knocking on doors are over,” she added, implying that “the days of the elderly being threatened with prison sentences and bailiffs knocking on doors are over.” Do you know how many people, elderly or not, are serving time in the UK’s prisons for license fee evasion? Exactly zero as of 30 June 2020.

The rozzers coming round to check if they’ve been watching The Vicar of Dibley illegally isn’t what old people are worried about; it’s whether we have a government capable of organizing anything other than a p***-up.

Ms Dorries also underestimates the fact that most people adore the BBC, and even if they don’t, they probably trust its good offices more than they do this particular Tory administration.

Only 15% of respondents said yes to the question “Is Boris Johnson trustworthy” in a YouGov poll taken at the end of last year (yes, I was surprised it was so high).

Meanwhile, a YouGov poll on BBC trust conducted in April 2020 found that 47.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

