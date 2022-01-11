Boris Johnson needs to apologize to the country and stop avoiding his responsibilities.

BORIS Johnson owes the country a sincere and public apology.

There is no way he can begin to rebuild trust in himself as Prime Minister without this.

Hiding in No. 10 and dispatching ministers to defend the apparently indefensible only digs him deeper into the hole he has dug.

True, admitting to going to an illegal, restriction-busting party could result in a police investigation.

But No10 may have to deal with it in the end.

Boris can only blame himself.

He created and enforced the Covid rules, only to appear to have broken them in front of the entire world.

We have frequently defended him against critics motivated primarily by Brexit and/or political animosity.

And a few ardent Boris supporters will continue to argue that the Downing Street parties of two years ago are irrelevant in the context of Covid and a new cost-of-living crisis.

We, on the other hand, are different.

Senior Tory Oliver Dowden, speaking live from Downing Street on May 20, 2020, prohibited more than two people from different households from meeting outside.

A boozy garden party for scores of Boris’s employees had already been set up just 100 yards away.

The Prime Minister should have shut it down as soon as he found out about it.

Instead, he and Carrie are said to have gone as special guests.

Britain has made significant sacrifices in order to follow Boris’s rules.

Birthdays and weddings were cancelled, and friendships were postponed.

Those we cared about passed away on their own.

Lockdown violators were aggressively prosecuted.

Boris appears to have simply continued his partying.

At the very least, his authority is weakened.

This escalating “Partygate” saga is paralyzing No10 and diverting the Prime Minister’s attention away from soaring prices, leveling up, and keeping his promises to Sun readers.

It must come to an end.

Boris has no choice but to face the music and accept the consequences.

How can he expect to reclaim the public’s trust if he doesn’t do so?

Grant Shapps, the Transport Secretary, deserves credit for seeing the light on “smart” highways.

No more death trap roads will be constructed until a long-term safety study is completed.

That’s great.

There will also be more emergency lay-bys built to reduce the risk on existing “smart” roads and those currently being built.

Why, though, should we stop?

Isn’t it self-evident that a highway without a hard shoulder is riskier for a driver who has broken down?

Let us reintroduce them.

We’re crossing our fingers that a pig’s heart will save miracle man David Bennett.

It’s his only option, as he’s too sick to be considered for a human transplant.

And, if it works, what a victory for humanity.

Years ago, David had a pig valve transplant.

He’s gone all out this time.