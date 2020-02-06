Boris Johnson ‘nominates Philip Hammond and Ken Clarke for peerages’

Boris Johnson has reportedly nominated Philip Hammond and Ken Clarke for peerages as the Prime Minister extends an olive branch to two of his most vociferous Brexit critics.

Both Mr Hammond and Mr Clarke – both former Tory chancellors – lost the Conservative whip last year after voting against the government on Brexit.

But they are believed to be on Downing Street’s list of nominations for people who will be elevated to the House of Lords.

Meanwhile, Ruth Davidson, the former Scottish Tory leader, is also apparently set to be offered a place in the upper chamber.

The revelation published by the BBC that Mr Hammond and Mr Clarke are in line to receive peerages will come as a surprise to many in Westminster given the nature of their exit from Parliament as MPs.

Both decided not to stand at the 2019 general election after they were suspended by the Tories for siding with pro-Remain rebels on crunch Brexit votes.

A number of other Tories who were kicked out for rebelling over the UK’s departure from the EU were subsequently allowed back in and contested the election as Conservative candidates.

But Mr Hammond and Mr Clarke were not offered a way back, leaving them with the choice between running as an independent MP candidate or quitting.

Former chancellors are by convention usually offered a peerage after they have stepped down as MPs.

But it is perhaps a surprise that the current government intends to abide by that convention given the brutal rows of last year and due to the fact that Mr Hammond and Mr Clarke remain highly critical of Mr Johnson’s approach.

They are believed to have been joined on Number 10’s list of nominations by Ms Davidson who stepped down as Scottish Tory leader last year.

Meanwhile, the PM has also reportedly nominated two former Labour MPs for peerages in what will be seen as a shot at Jeremy Corbyn.

Ian Austin and John Woodcock both quit Labour and campaigned at the general election to keep Mr Corbyn out of Number 10.

Mr Johnson is expected to offer them seats in the upper chamber where they will be able to sit as non-aligned peers.

The nominations put forward by Downing Street will be vetted by the House of Lords Appointments Commission.