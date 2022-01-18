Boris Johnson of the United Kingdom apologizes again for drinking parties held during lockdowns.

Boris Johnson of the United Kingdom reiterates his apologies for drinking parties held during lockdowns.

‘Heartily, heartily sorry for misjudgments made in number 10’, says British Prime Minister David Cameron.

NEW YORK

Boris Johnson, who has been chastised for holding parties at Downing Street during the COVID-19 lockdowns, apologized to the queen and the country once more on Tuesday.

Johnson apologized again during an interview with Sky News political editor Beth Rigby, in his first public appearance since a Daily Telegraph report that two drinking parties were held at Downing Street the night before the queen’s husband’s funeral last year.

“Was having to apologize to the queen for those parties, the night before she laid her husband to rest after 70 years, was that a moment of shame for you?” Johnson was asked.

Johnson expressed “deep and bitter regret” for what had occurred.

“And I can only sincerely apologize to both Her Majesty and the country for any misjudgments I made and for which I accept full responsibility.”

Johnson expressed sympathy but deflected the question when asked if he could “recover from this” because “the public think you should go, your MPs (are) in revolt, six of them have publicly said you should resign.”

“I understand people’s feelings,” he said, “and I understand why people feel the way they do.”

“I apologize again for what happened, and I am deeply, deeply sorry for any misjudgments made in number 10.”

“All I have to do now is wait for the investigation to be completed,” Johnson continued.

Johnson has been criticized for attending an illegal lockdown party in May 2020 with around 40 Downing Street staff.

According to various media reports, over 15 parties were held during the lockdown, during which people were asked not to visit or be with their loved ones in order to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a poll, more than half of the public want Johnson to resign after he apologized for attending one of the events in a statement at the House of Commons.