Boris Johnson offered to kneel and sing “I Will Survive” with Guto Harri, the new comms chief.

Boris Johnson is “a very likeable character,” according to Guto Harri, whose appointment to the role was announced over the weekend.

When the two men met on Friday afternoon, he said, they started singing “I Will Survive” before having a “serious talk” about getting the government “back on track.”

In an apparent nod to a row over the former broadcaster taking the knee during an on-air debate about racism in football last year, the Prime Minister also suggested he kneel before Mr Harri.

“I walked in and saluted and said, ‘Prime Minister, Guto Harri reporting for duty,’ and he stood up behind his desk and started to salute, but then he said, ‘What am I doing, I should take the knee for you,'” Mr Harri explained.

“And we were both laughing.”

‘Are you going to survive, Boris?’ I asked, and he replied, ‘I will survive,’ in his deep voice, slowly and purposefully singing slightly.

“In a way I couldn’t resist, he invited me to say, ‘You’ve got the rest of your life to live,’ and he responded, ‘I’ve got all my love to give,’ and so we had a little Gloria Gaynor blast.”

“Nobody expects that,” Mr Harri continued, “but that’s the way it was.”

We sat down to have a serious discussion about how to get the Government back on track and how to move forward after a lot of laughter.

“Everyone’s focus right now is on recent events that have caused a lot of pain, but in the end, that has nothing to do with how people voted two years ago.”

“He’s not a complete nut, but he’s a likable character.”

Mr Harri, who was a key aide to Mr Johnson when he was mayor of London, said “90%” of their conversation was “very serious.”

“Not the devilish man as some wrongly portray him to be,” he said.

