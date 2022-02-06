Boris Johnson praises the Queen for her “inspirational sense of duty.”

“We will be able to come together as a country to celebrate her historic reign,” the Prime Minister said, looking forward to the summer.

Boris Johnson praised the Queen’s “unwavering dedication to this nation” as she marked her Platinum Jubilee as the first British monarch to do so.

On Sunday, the Queen celebrates her 70th year on the throne.

The Prime Minister joined those honoring the Queen in their celebrations across the country.

“Today marks a truly historic moment as Her Majesty The Queen celebrates her Platinum Jubilee, making her the first British monarch to do so,” he said.

“She has demonstrated an inspirational sense of duty and unwavering dedication to this country throughout her seven-decade reign.”

“I honor her many years of service and look forward to the summer when we can come together as a country to commemorate her historic reign.”

“While it is a day for national celebration, it will be a day of mixed emotions for Her Majesty as the day also marks the 70th anniversary of the death of her beloved father, George VI,” Mr Johnson told MPs in the Commons earlier this week.

“I am confident that the entire House will join me in thanking Her Majesty for her selfless service.

“In June, we plan to commemorate her historic reign with a series of national events.”

The Archbishop of Canterbury, meanwhile, praised the Queen for “doing the right thing” by attending the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral alone.

Justin Welby praised her for “duty, leadership, and character.”

“The clearest moment for me, the absolute summit of that, was that she sat alone at the funeral of her husband of 70-something years,” he said in an interview with the BBC.

“That was leadership; it was doing what was right, it was duty, and it set an example.”

From her first prime minister, Sir Winston Churchill, to the current prime minister, Mr Johnson, the Queen has seen 14 prime ministers come and go at the age of 95.

Press Association contributed additional reporting.

