Boris Johnson “recovers well and is in a good mood”

British Prime MinisterBoris Johnson continues his recovery after catching the coronaviruswith a view to resume their government duties. He was released a week ago after spending a few days in intensive care at a London hospital.“He is recovering well and in a good mood”Deputy Prime Minister Michael Gove explained in statements to the British news network Sky News. Johnson has “the situation under control” and knows the government situation well.

However, Gove has acknowledged that the prime minister has missed five consecutive emergency ministers’ councils and that the United Kingdom sent protection material to China in February, as revealed by ‘The Sunday Times’ this Sunday. The Labor oppositionhas criticized Johnson for being “missing in action”during crucial weeks when the virus hit the islands.

Gove has responded on Sky News to the news and has assured that he has numerous inaccuracies. Later in the BBC he has recognized that both the five councils of ministers without Johnson and the shipment of material to China are real events.

Johnson tested positive for coronavirus on March 29 and was hospitalized in Londonlast April 5. The next day he went to an intensive care unit. He was released from intensive care on April 9 and discharged four days later.

InUK 115,317 coronavirus positives and 15,498 deaths confirmed. Globally, 2,343,293 are infected and 161,262 are deceased, according to the Johns Hopkins University count.