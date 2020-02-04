Boris Johnson refuses to take questions after sacked ex-minister tears into broken green ‘promises’

Boris Johnson swerved questions about his green credentials today after facing brutal criticism from a former Tory minister he axed from a top climate change post, who claimed he ‘doesn’t really understand’ the environmental issue.

Claire Perry O’Neill, who was sacked last week as president of the COP26 UN climate summit in Glasgow, launched a blistering revenge attack on his record this morning, accusing him of reneging on green promises.

The former clean growth minister accused him of presiding over ‘a huge lack of leadership’ on the issue, which had left the UK ‘playing at Oxford United levels when we need to be Liverpool’.

It came as Mr Johnson was joined by Sir David Attenborough to outline plans for the summit with a speech setting out Britain’s stall as a leader on tackling climate change.

But he declined to respond to questions on Ms O’Neill’s claims or the reason for her sacking at the event at London’s Science Museum.

Ms O’Neill, who stood down as a Tory MP at the December general election, was sacked as president of the November talks in Glasgow by the PM’s special adviser, Dominic Cummings, on Friday.

The Government said the post would be a ministerial role in future, prompting speculation that it would form part of a beefed-up new brief for a senior member of the Cabinet.

Ms O’Neill told the BBC Radio 4 Today programme today: ‘The Prime Minister has made incredibly warm statements about this over the years.

‘He has also admitted to me that he doesn’t really understand it. He doesn’t really get it, I think is what he said.’

Her attack came as Mr Johnson outlined plans for the summit with a speech setting out Britain’s stall as a leader on tackling climate change.

In his address on Tuesday, he urged other countries to follow the UK’s lead in setting targets to cut their emissions to net zero – with major cuts to greenhouse gases and any remaining pollution offset by measures such as planting trees.

As part of the UK’s moves to meet its legal goal to reach net zero by 2050, the Government will consult on bringing forward a planned ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel vehicles from 2040 to 2035 – and earlier if feasible.

The ban, which Government adviser the Committee on Climate Change has called for by as early as 2030, will also include hybrid vehicles for the first time.

At an event attended by Sir David Attenborough, Mr Johnson refused to answer question’s on Ms O’Neill’s sacking.

He called for international efforts to reach net zero as early as possible through investment in cleaner technology and protection of natural habitat – which will also help reverse losses in wildlife.

‘We’ve put so much CO2 in the atmosphere collectively that the entire planet is swaddled in a tea cosy of the stuff,’ he said.

‘It’s now predicted, unless we take urgent action, to get 3C hotter, and in the hurricanes and the bushfires and melting of the ice caps and the acidification of the oceans, the evidence is now overwhelming.

‘The phenomenon of global warming is taking its toll on the most vulnerable populations around the planet,’ he said, adding the UK had committed to £11.6 billion to tackling climate change around the world. ‘We know as a country, as a society, as a planet, as a species, we must now act.’

In a letter to Mr Johnson published by the Financial Times, Ms O’Neill told him: ‘You promised to ‘lead from the front’ and asked me what was needed: ‘Money, people, just tell us!’ Sadly these promises are not close to being met.’

Speaking to the BBC, Ms N’Neill added: ‘We have seen a huge lack of leadership and engagement.

‘Our efforts right now are somewhere around the middle of League One. We are playing at Oxford United levels when we need to be Liverpool if we are going to do what the world actually needs us to do.’

Of the Prime Minister, Ms O’Neill said: ‘My advice to anybody to whom Boris is making promises – whether it is voters, world leaders, ministers, employees or indeed to family members – is to get it in writing, get a lawyer to look at it and make sure the money is in the bank.’

However, Cabinet minister Michael Gove has rejected claims by Ms O’Neill that the Government had shown a lack of leadership on the issue of climate change.

Mr Gove, a former environment secretary, told Sky News: ‘The Cabinet has discussed climate change. The very first item on the agenda in the new year when the Cabinet met was the conference in Glasgow in November.

‘We have been working hard in order to ensure we do three things – that Britain sets an example.

‘The Prime Minister is explaining today alongside David Attenborough some of steps we are taking like, for example, banning the sale of petrol and diesel cars from 2035.

‘The second thing is making sure countries come together and live up to their promises to reduce carbon emissions and the third thing is extending the range of things that we do to deal with this so it is not just about transport and energy.’