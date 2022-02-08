Boris Johnson reshuffles his cabinet, naming Jacob Rees-Mogg as minister for ‘Brexit opportunities.’

Following the Partygate scandal, the Prime Minister is attempting to improve relations with his MPs.

Boris Johnson has taken the next step in relaunching his government by appointing Jacob Rees-Mogg as the minister in charge of maximizing the benefits of Brexit.

Mark Spencer, the Chief Whip, has also changed jobs, with Chris Heaton-Harris taking over his role as the Government’s main disciplinary enforcer.

Mr. Rees-Mogg takes over as minister for “Brexit opportunities” from David Frost, who resigned from the government in December.

He’ll also be in charge of “government efficiency,” according to No 10.

The former Leader of the House of Commons has been one of the Prime Minister’s most vocal supporters in recent weeks.

Mr. Spencer will take over as Commons Leader, and will be in charge of liaising with Conservative backbenchers and scheduling Government business in Parliament in order to push through the government’s legislative priorities.

Following a series of political missteps, he was widely chastised as Chief Whip for losing MPs’ trust and allowing conspiracies against the leadership to emerge.

Stuart Andrew, Mr Spencer’s deputy, has also been reassigned to Michael Gove’s Department for Levelling Up as the Minister for Housing.

