Boris Johnson, resign before the partygate scandal tarnishes everything you’ve accomplished.

Boris Johnson, quit before the partygate scandal tarnishes everything you’ve accomplished.

Christian Wakeford is a name you’ve probably never heard of.

You’ll almost certainly never hear anything else about him.

Wakeford is the Conservative MP for Bury South who was elected in 2019.

He switched allegiances to the Labour Party the day before yesterday.

With a pompous expression on his mug, he walked across the floor of the House of Commons.

Boris Johnson, he said, had gotten to him.

We’re all like that, aren’t we?

He also stated that he had been battling his conscience for several weeks.

Then he made the decision to join Keir Starmer’s brilliant, go-getter team.

That’s correct.

Wakeford had a majority of about 400 people two years ago.

He’s well aware that as a Tory, he’d be out on his ear in the next election.

So he made his decision for very good reasons: to save his own skin.

And in doing so, he has betrayed those who voted for him expecting a Conservative.

I hope Bury South residents keep this in mind.

The problem for Johnson and the Conservative Party is that many of the Red Wall Conservatives who were elected in 2019 did so with very small majorities.

They are terrified of their futures as they watch the current leadership’s dog’s breakfast.

They’ve had enough of the ineptness.

I’m tired of lying.

Not the dismal Wakeford made the most important contribution to Prime Minister’s Questions yesterday.

It came from David Davis, a shrewd old Tory veteran.

“In the name of God, go,” he said to the prime minister.

Davis has no concerns about his own Tory constituency. However, when a senior Conservative demands that the Prime Minister resign, you can bet that a large number of his colleagues agree with him.

This will include all of the Red Wall Conservatives, who will now feel more confident.

It will also include longer-serving MPs who have been debating whether or not to seek a leadership election up until now.

Boris will face a possible party leadership challenge if 54 Tory MPs sign a letter opposing him.

With David Davis’ intervention, it’s more likely than not that Johnson’s days are numbered.

Boris should follow Davis’ advice if he wants us to remember him with reverence and affection.

Boris would be remembered for a number of victories if he resigned now.

Against all odds, he managed to get Brexit through, and for that we should be eternally grateful.

Jeremy Corbyn, the inane Magic Grandpa, was defeated.

He was in charge of a fantastic implementation…

