Boris Johnson says Britain will continue on its “path we’re on” while the government reviews the Omicron data.

While the Government reviews the Omicron data, Boris Johnson has vowed that Britain will stay “on the path we’re on.”

When parliament returns from recess on Wednesday, No10 is expected to review the current Plan B measures.

However, while the “plainly milder” Omicron variant continues to spread, the country will remain free of lockdowns for the time being, according to the PM.

Omicron is milder than other strains, according to a slew of studies, with the first official UK report revealing a 50 to 70% lower risk of hospitalization than Delta.

Covid booster shots protect against Omicron and give you the best chance of surviving the pandemic, according to health officials.

The Sun’s Jabs Army campaign is assisting in getting vital extra vaccines into the hands of British citizens in order to avoid the need for any new restrictions.

The PM said the Omicron strain is “plainly milder” than other strains during a visit to a vaccination hub in Stoke Mandeville Stadium, Buckinghamshire.

He added that as long as the Omicron spread persists, the UK will continue on its current path.

“I think we’ve got to recognize that the pressure on our NHS – on our hospitals – is going to be significant in the next couple of weeks, if not more,” Mr Johnson said.

“I think the way forward for the country as a whole is to continue on the path that we’re on,” the PM said, insisting that the UK keep Covid measures the same.

“I believe the UK is in a much, much stronger position than it was at this time last year, and I have no doubt about that.”

“And that’s primarily due to science, which appears to be supported by all evidence Omicron is much milder than previous variants, and we’re much more boosted.”

“I appreciate the pressure on our NHS, on our hospitals, is going to be significant in the next couple of weeks, if not more, because there’s no doubt Omicron continues to spread throughout the country,” he added.

“There are a couple of key points to note, however: it is clearly milder than previous variants.”

The Prime Minister stated that the government is assisting the NHS with staffing shortages caused by Covid, but he ruled out reducing the UK’s isolation time to five days.

“We’ll keep an eye on the infectivity periods,” he added.

“But the most important thing is that we don’t want to return people to work while they’re still contagious.”

