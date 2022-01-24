Boris Johnson says he took Islamophobia allegations “extremely seriously” when they were raised 18 months ago, according to Nusrat Ghani.

Boris Johnson says he took Islamophobia claims “extremely seriously” when they were raised 18 months ago, according to Nusrat Ghani.

It comes just hours after Prime Minister David Cameron ordered an investigation into the allegations leveled against the Tory MP.

Boris Johnson has insisted that he is taking Nusrat Ghani’s Islamophobia allegations “extremely seriously,” despite the fact that she claims he previously told her he “could not get involved.”

In a conversation with an unnamed Government whip, Ms Ghani claimed her Muslim faith was brought up as a reason for her dismissal as transport minister in 2020.

The Prime Minister has ordered a Cabinet Office investigation into the MP’s claim that her dismissal from the Cabinet was due to her “Muslimness.”

She claims that when she raised the issue with Mr Johnson after losing her job in a February 2020 ministerial reshuffle, he told her that “he couldn’t get involved.”

“We take these allegations extremely seriously,” Prime Minister David Cameron told reporters during a visit to Milton Keynes University Hospital. “I took them very seriously when they were raised with me 18 months ago… very glad an investigation is underway now.”

“I’m afraid I can’t say much more about it.”

Chief whip Mark Spencer has since claimed responsibility for the allegations, calling them false and defamatory.

“This is something I take personally extremely seriously, I took it very seriously 18 months ago, we must wait and see what the investigation produces,” Mr Johnson said in response to a question about whether Mr Spencer should remain in office while the investigation was conducted.

Mr Johnson has asked the Cabinet Office to “set the record straight” on the Conservative MP’s claims of Islamophobia.

In July 2020, Mr Johnson met with the Wealden MP to discuss her allegations, according to a statement from Downing Street.

According to the report, the Prime Minister urged Ms Ghani to file a formal complaint with the Conservative Party.

She later issued her own statement, claiming that Mr Johnson had turned down her requests for an investigation.

She said she “urged him to take it seriously as a Government matter and instigate an inquiry” in a meeting with Mr Johnson last July, but the Prime Minister suggested she use the “internal Conservative Party complaint process.”

“As I had previously stated, this was clearly inappropriate for something that had occurred on government business.

