Boris Johnson says Streatham terror attack shows need for ‘immediate action’

Ministers today warned that emergency legislation to stop the early release of terrorists must be passed by the end of the month.

The law will be put before MPs next week – with Whitehall officials insisting it must be in force by the end of the month, when the next extremist is due to go free.

The government also flatly dismissed the idea that the move will breach their human rights.

The deadline has been set after Boris Johnson said the Streatham terror attack shows the need for ‘immediate action’.

Sudesh Amman had been jailed for possessing and distributing terrorist documents in December 2018, but was freed automatically halfway through his sentence less than a fortnight ago.

Wearing a fake suicide belt, the 20-year-old grabbed a knife from a shop in Streatham High Road, south London, before stabbing two bystanders.

Speaking at PMQs, Mr Johnson said the attack ‘makes plain the case for immediate action’.

‘We will shortly introduce emergency legislation to make sure we protect the public,’ he said.

A senior Whitehall official said later that the Bill will be introduced in the Commons on Tuesday, and go to the Lords after the half-term recess. It should receive Royal Assent on February 27.

In a clear warning to peers against trying to delay the process, they revealed there is one terrorist due to be released at the end of February and five more due to be let out throughout March.

The Government is proposing to end automatic release for terrorists halfway through their sentence, instead giving the decision to the Parole Board at the two-thirds mark.

However, ministers are facing a backlash from civil liberties campaigners over making the measures retrospective. Lawyers have warned there will be court challenges under human rights rules.

The Whitehall official dismissed the objection today, saying: ‘What we are proposing in the emergency legislation is not to retrospectively alter offenders sentences.’

Instead they said the change was ‘in relation to release arrangements’ as the Government believes this can be ‘changed without breaching offenders’ human rights’.

There are 224 terrorists in prison in Britain, with most thought to be holding Islamist extremist views, according to the latest published figures to the end of September.

As many as 50 terrorists could be freed from jail this year, figures suggest.

On Monday, Justice Secretary Robert Buckland said emergency legislation was needed to make sure offenders serve two-thirds of their sentence before they are considered eligible for release, at which point their case would be considered by a panel of specialist judges and psychiatrists at the Parole Board.

Asked about the proposals as she gave evidence to London politicians today, Scotland Yard commissioner Cressida Dick said: ‘If there are to be changes to the sentencing regime, the one thing we would be asking for, I think, is that people should still be released as they are under the current regime under strong conditions, licence conditions.’

She would not comment on whether Amman was subject to a Terrorism Prevention and Investigation Measure (TPIM).

The orders are used to place restrictions on suspected dangerous extremists who cannot be prosecuted because of national security issues, or deported.

Five people in Britain are subject to a TPIM, according to official figures up to the end of November.

This number has remained at a similar level since 2017. But there were 10 in force in 2013.

Questions have also been raised over the efficacy of de-radicalisation programmes in prisons, after it was reported Amman did not take part in any such scheme while in jail.